Misinformation campaign mars SLO County’s District 4 race

May 25, 2022

By LAURA MORDAUNT

A local attorney and his wife appear to have jumped into the disinformation campaign that has already marred the San Luis Obispo County District 4 race between Lynn Compton and Jimmy Paulding.

Attorney Don Ernst received a multi-million dollar contract from County Counsel Rita Neal’s office, which appears to have prompted him to attack Compton, who in 2020 voted not to renew Neal’s contract. Known as the king-maker, Ernst has had a tight grip on Democratic public officials for more than a decade.

Remember Don Ernst was a strong supporter and advisor to former supervisor Adam Hill, a man known for bullying women and soliciting bribes.

After a recent fundraiser Don Ernst’s wife Teri Ernst co-hosted for Paulding, Don Ernst’s wife Teri Ernst sent an email rife with untruths and manipulations.

The email claims Compton initially voted to approve the oil trains, but then changed her vote when she thought she would lose. The truth is, Compton never voted yes for the oil trains.

Many of Teri Ernst’s untruths were initiated by Paulding, who in his attempt to get elected falsely claims that garbage rates are going up 15% because Compton voted to remove the county from the IWMA.

After it became clear the IWMA planned to use a cookie cutter approach regarding new laws and to raise its price for services it charges, Compton pushed to have the county leave the IWMA, stop costly practices, and work to lower costs through exemptions.

As a result of skyrocketing gas prices, all trash rates in the county will increase at some level, but much higher for those under the IWMA, which charges 3.5% on top of your bill and requires costly extras compared to the county which charges 2% while not requiring costly extras.

Teri Ernst claims that Nipomo has the worst air quality in the nation. Just Google it, Los Angeles has the worst air quality. Paulding and Ernst want you to believe that putting plants in the dunes will reduce pollution two miles away by 50%, a claim that scientists and the state have already refuted. But once Paulding makes a claim, he stands by his deception.

Even though there is a video of Paulding voting to give himself a raise, he continues to claim he never did. After sending out three mailers to Republicans only, which make it appear he is endorsed by the Republican Party, Paulding claimed he did not know what he was doing,

Does anyone really believe Paulding is not attempting to hoodwink Republicans into thinking he is the conservative candidate?

Ethics, integrity and honesty matter. Vote for Lynn Compton for supervisor!

A retired math teacher, Laura Mordaunt lives in San Luis Obispo in District 4.

