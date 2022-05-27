Front Page  »  

Morro Bay wind farm sites up for auction, proposed minimum $8 million bids

May 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to auction five offshore areas for wind development, including three in Morro Bay, with the auctions prices proposed to start at $8 million each.

Last year, the federal Department of the Interior, in coordination with the Department of Defense, identified a 399-square-mile area northwest of Morro Bay as a location that will support three gigawatts of offshore wind. The federal agency also announced they are advancing two wind energy projects located offshore of Humboldt County.

On Thursday, the Department of the Interior publicized a proposed sale notice for the commercial wind energy leases offshore of Morro Bay and Humboldt  County.

Over the next 60 days, the Department of the Interior will seek public and industry comment on the proposal. After the comment period is over, the department will decide whether to issue a final sale notice that would include a date for the auction and a minimum sale price.

The proposed auction is expected to occur this fall.


Jorge Estrada

Does everything have to be for sale? Sadly the battle will now be the view vs this erroneous profit. I say, require peddles on all electric vehicles and require that all air travel, space too, from launch to re-entry be electric.


05/27/2022 2:49 pm
nunsense

400 square miles for 3 gigs of power. Meanwhile Diablo puts out nearly 2.5 gigs of non Mother Nature reliant , 24/7 power on a fraction of that. Wake up people.


05/27/2022 2:13 pm
kettle

Diablo Nameplate capacity 2256 MW


A single GE Haliade-X offshore turbine has a 14 MW capacity, 220-meter rotor, a 107-meter blade. So 200-300 of them to offset a npp.


Lol, wake up and realize it’s the future.


05/27/2022 2:55 pm
