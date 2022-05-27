SLO County District 3 Voters: Redeem Yourselves

May 27, 2022

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

Remember the fruit of a poisoned tree.

That poisoned tree was the late Adam Hill, the most corrupt locally elected official we’ve seen in decades. While San Luis Obispo County District 3 voters were responsible for electing Hill to three terms of office, do they now regret their decision? After the FBI discovered that he’d accepted over $30,000 in bribes from marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring, one would think so but it remains to be seen.

On June 7, will third District voters take the opportunity to redeem themselves of their poor decision-making or will they extend Hill’s influence by electing Hill’s former girlfriend Dawn Ortiz Legg. Hopefully they’ll choose redemption.

Dawn Ortiz Legg: The Stalking Horse

Rewarding her for her loyalty to him, Hill appointed Ortiz Legg as his Planning Commissioner, a powerful position in the County of San Luis Obispo. She’d already shown her ambition for higher office by running against Assembly Member Jordan Cunningham in 2016, albeit unsuccessfully a few years ago.

In that failed race, Ortiz Legg displayed some foibles of her own. In a radio debate with Cunningham during the campaign, Legg was asked, “Have you ever been arrested?” Her first response was “No,” but she had to walk that back when she remembered she was busted for a DUI in 2001–an experience she said she “enjoyed”.

Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that she was cited for possession of marijuana in 2005 before pot was legalized in 2015. Some thought these revelations cost her the race.

Enter 2019 when Ortiz Legg was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill Adam Hill’s vacancy. Yet since then, her accomplishments have been unremarkable. She has followed the Progressive line of resisting redistricting at the urging of Supervisor Bruce Gibson and leftist Tribune editorial writer Tom Fulks, the man behind Gibson’s throne.

But what was really disturbing emerged the fact that in Kopelman Ortiz Legg urged a fellow supervisor to name a public facility in honor of her mentor Adam Hill. Adam Hill doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame, he belongs in the Hall of shame. What was she thinking?

Stacy Korsgaden: The Better Leader

Korsgaden is a well-respected South County business woman active in many South County community organizations. She’s intelligent, a great listener, and has a great compassion for the communities stretching from Avila Beach to Oceano.

Stacy almost beat Adam Hill when she ran against him last time and that was before he was exposed for the corrupt official he truly was. Had the election been decided weeks later, she would’ve cleaned Hill’s clock.

To the voters of the 3rd district, don’t fall prey to continuing Adam Hill’s sorry legacy. Redeem yourselves. Embrace a better future with Stacy Korsgaden!

T. Keith Gurnee is a former San Luis Obispo councilman who has been involved in local politics for more than 40 years.

Send a response or your own opinion to velieslo@gmail.com.

