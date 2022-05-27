Bomb concerns temporarily closed Highway 101 near Los Alamos
May 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A Caltrans worker found what appeared to be a bomb on Friday morning near Los Alamos leading to the closure of a portion of Highway 101 for approximately three hours.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the Caltrans worker found what appeared to be a homemade bomb near Cat Canyon. Santa Barbara Sheriffs deputies responded with their specialized bomb equipment.
Law Enforcement then closed Highway 101 northbound at Los Alamos and southbound at Union Valley Parkway from approximately 1 p.m. to 3 p.m while deputies determined if the area was safe.
