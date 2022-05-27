Nearly 10% of SLO County ballots returned

May 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County voters appear to be taking their time in returning their primary election ballots, with slightly under 10% returned as of Thursday.

Of the 186,626 ballots sent to registered voters, 18,360 have been returned — 9,262 from registered Democrats and 5,467 from Republican voters.

In SLO County, three supervisor races will be determined during the June 7 primary: District 2, District 3 and District 4. With 40,981 registered voters in District 4, there are 4,681 returned ballots.

Of the 7,760 ballots mailed to District 2 voters, 3,493 have been returned. In District 3, of the 30,907 mailed to voters, 2,979 have been returned.

Generally, fewer voters turn in their ballots during midterm elections. In the 2018 primary election, 53% of SLO County voters turned in their ballots, which was up from the 2014 primary when only 41% of ballots were counted.

For your vote to count, it must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, June 7.

