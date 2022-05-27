Deputies investigating possible threat against Righetti High School
May 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are investigation a possible threat against Reghetti High School in Santa Maria. [KSBY]
The threatening Snapchat post, by a user with the account name “shootingRHSnext,” mentions “RHS,” which could stand for Reghetti High School. As a result, parents and students may notice an increased number of officers on campus.
Even so, investigators want residents to know that there are many schools in the country referred to as “RHS.”
Deputies are asking anyone with information about Snapchat user “shootingRHSnext” to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines