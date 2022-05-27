Deputies investigating possible threat against Righetti High School

May 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are investigation a possible threat against Reghetti High School in Santa Maria. [KSBY]

The threatening Snapchat post, by a user with the account name “shootingRHSnext,” mentions “RHS,” which could stand for Reghetti High School. As a result, parents and students may notice an increased number of officers on campus.

Even so, investigators want residents to know that there are many schools in the country referred to as “RHS.”

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Snapchat user “shootingRHSnext” to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 683-2724.

