Overturned semi-truck slows traffic on Highway 101 near Nipomo

May 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A semi-truck loaded with produce overturned on northbound Highway 101 near Nipomo slowing traffic in Santa Maria on Friday morning, according to the CHP.

Victor Gonzalez was headed northbound near Highway 166 when he drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The impact propelled the semi-truck across both northbound lanes and into the guardrail along the center median, causing the semi-truck to overturn.

Responders transported Gonzalez to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

Because the trailer was loaded with produce, the load needs to be unloaded before the semi-truck is overturned back on its wheels, which could take most of the day.

