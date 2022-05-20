Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo business owner sentenced to prison

May 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo auto repair shop owner, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to a federal charge of failing to pay almost half a million to the Internal Revenue Service, was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

John Villa, the owner of Villa Automotive, pleaded guilty to in 2019 to one count of willful failure to pay his taxes. Villa admitted to not paying $489,551 in federal income taxes.

In part because of the pandemic, following Villa’s guilty plea, it took more than two years for his sentencing.

U.S. District Judge George H. Wu sentenced John Silveria Villa on Thursday to five months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $424,501 in restitution.


JCILOALL

John! What happened to the unassuming honest kid I went to school with? Best wishes for a better future after this my friend.


05/20/2022 3:50 pm
cooperdog

Here’s a case where I feel the guilty should not go to prison. Rather he should stay outside on probation so he can work off his debt to society plus suffer the shame of his transgression. Save the prisons for the violent or repeat offenders, there’s enough of those.


05/20/2022 12:47 pm
MrYan

So going with your plan; in his future commercials he will refer to himself as a convicted felon and tax cheat while his son now sings Fulsom Prison Blues in the background instead of old show tunes?


05/20/2022 2:38 pm
nunsense

John, John, John, if you want to steal you have to go into politics. C’mon man!


05/20/2022 12:25 pm
