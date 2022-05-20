Replica gun found in student’s backpack at elementary school in Grover Beach
May 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Grover Beach police officers found a student at Fairgrove Elementary School in possession of a replica firearm on Thursday, according to school staff.
School officials asked Grover Beach police to investigate a report by a student who said they spotted a gun in another student’s backpack. During an investigation, officers determined the student had a replica firearm in their backpack, which are not permitted on school grounds.
Replica guns are facsimiles or toy versions of pistols, revolvers or other dangerous weapons.
Because of the student’s age, the school is not discussing what, even any, discipline the student is facing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines