Replica gun found in student’s backpack at elementary school in Grover Beach

May 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police officers found a student at Fairgrove Elementary School in possession of a replica firearm on Thursday, according to school staff.

School officials asked Grover Beach police to investigate a report by a student who said they spotted a gun in another student’s backpack. During an investigation, officers determined the student had a replica firearm in their backpack, which are not permitted on school grounds.

Replica guns are facsimiles or toy versions of pistols, revolvers or other dangerous weapons.

Because of the student’s age, the school is not discussing what, even any, discipline the student is facing.

