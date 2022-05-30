SLO County questioning Coastal Commission’s plans for Los Osos

May 30, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on May 17 not to adopt the California Coastal Commission’s recommendation to prohibit accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Cambria and Los Osos, at least not until the county has an opportunity to voice their concerns.

SLO County Planning Director Trevor Keith plans to speak with Coastal Commission staff regarding the hard line the state agency has taken in Los Osos and Cambria in light of the state’s mandated reaction to the housing crisis that encourages the development of ADUs. The supervisors have until Aug. 11 to adopt the commission’s recommendations.

If the county does not prohibit new ADUs in Los Osos and Cambria as recommended, the Coastal Commission could sue SLO County or at least continue to appeal the ADU projects and then deny them after applicants spend time and money on the process.

In addition, the Coastal Commission wants the county to prohibit ADUs being built on prime agricultural lands. Before approving any ADUs in the coastal communities of Avila Beach, Cayucos, Oceano and San Simeon, the commission also wants the applicant to show access to off-street parking, another requirement that could limit housing in those areas.

In April, California Coastal Commission Deputy Director Dan Carl sent several strong letters to Keith requesting that the county discontinue the practice of accepting Coastal Development Permit applications in Los Osos and Cambria, effectively stopping most development in the two communities.

Keith responded in an April 28 letter that explains that the county is not currently accepting applications for ADU’s in Los Osos while it awaits direction from the Board of Supervisors.

During public comment on May 17, planner Jeff Edwards warned the supervisors of long-term issues adopting the Coastal Commission’s recommendation could create.

“Accepted the decision may have long-range adverse implications, in particular as it relates to Los Osos,” Edwards said. “I urge your board not to be bluffed or bullied by the Coastal Commission.”

The supervisors will re-hear the item no later than Aug. 9.

