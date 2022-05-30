SLO County gas prices soar, find the lowest cost

May 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices spiked this week, as many San Luis Obispo County drivers increased their travel over the Memorial Day weekend. During the past week, the average price of gas increased six cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.93.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents during the past week to $4.61.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.79 Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.85 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.85 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.89 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $5.89 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.89 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.93 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.95 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $6.01 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.01

Loading...