Neighbors lose appeal of five-story building in Grover Beach

November 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After the majority of speakers voiced their objections to five-story buildings in the beach community, the Grover Beach City Council on Monday voted 4-0 to approve a five-story condo development next to two homes, with Councilman Clint Weirick abstaining.

The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym. By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

In addition, a proposed commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements. The project takes up 97% of the parcel.


﻿