Neighbors lose appeal of five-story building in Grover Beach

November 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After the majority of speakers voiced their objections to five-story buildings in the beach community, the Grover Beach City Council on Monday voted 4-0 to approve a five-story condo development next to two homes, with Councilman Clint Weirick abstaining.

The project, Bella Vista Villas, includes 20 condos and a 900 square foot commercial gym. By adding two affordable units, the developer was able to use a state density bonus program that allows 46.25% more units on the parcel than usually permitted.

In addition, a proposed commercial gym allows the project to be considered “coastal visitor serving,” meaning there are no setbacks requirements. The project takes up 97% of the parcel.

Former mayor Debbie Peterson and Jose Najarro filed the appeal to the Grover Beach City Council. “We hadn’t expected to find solid legal backing for an appeal given that the city keeps insisting that we have ‘no choice’ but to build these monstrosities,” Peterson said. “We do have choices, and a reasonable city council would uphold the appeal, if for no other reason than the legal exposure based on the inability to make the findings supported by the planning commission.”

