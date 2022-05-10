Wanted suspect fires gun while fleeing Santa Barbara County deputies
May 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies arrested a Santa Maria man after he shot a round from a firearm while attempting to flee on Monday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the compliance response team, made up of sheriff detectives and probation officers, attempted to contact 46-year-old Adam Valdez in the parking area of a residence on east Enos Drive for an outstanding warrant and a probation violation. Valdez attempted to flee.
He then pulled a firearm from his waistband and fired a single shot in an unknown direction. Without returning fire, detectives swiftly took Valdez into custody.
Deputies booked Valdez in the Northern Branch Jail for assaulting a peace officer with a firearm, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for outstanding warrants from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for numerous narcotics and weapons related charges. His bail is set at $1,000,000.
