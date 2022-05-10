Nipomo man killed in two-car crash in Santa Maria

May 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 68-year-old Nipomo man was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria was headed northbound in a Nissan in the fast lane while the Nipomo man was driving a Honda in the slow lane. Because of an unsafe lane change, the cars collided causing the Honda to overturn several times before landing in a southbound lane.

Responders then transported the Nipomo man to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Salazar was not injured in the crash.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the fatal crash.

Loading...