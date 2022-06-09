Increases in San Luis Obispo County COVID cases slowing, 4 new deaths

June 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

COVID infections increased 5% during the past week in San Luis Obispo County, as the rate of new cases continues to slow, according to data from the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases rose from a daily average of 92 on June 1 to 97 on June 8, with four new deaths.

During the past seven days, the county reported 664 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 162 new cases, followed by California Men’s Colony with 82, Paso Robles with 78, Atascadero with 58, Nipomo with 50 and Arroyo Grande with 40.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is down, with 10 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

In SLO County, 56,545 people have tested positive for the virus and 507 have died.

There have been 86,988,671 positive cases, and 91,838 deaths in California.

More than 86,041,848 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,035,031 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 538,130,981 cases with 6,326,579 dead.

