SLO police seek help identifying alleged credit card thieves

June 24, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Target last week.

Investigators are circulating surveillance images of the suspects walking into Target on June 18.The men then used the stolen cards to purchase items from the store.



Detectives are asking anyone who can provide information about the suspects to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.

