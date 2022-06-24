SLO police seek help identifying alleged credit card thieves
June 24, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Target last week.
Investigators are circulating surveillance images of the suspects walking into Target on June 18.The men then used the stolen cards to purchase items from the store.
Detectives are asking anyone who can provide information about the suspects to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines