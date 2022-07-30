Front Page  »  

Judge tosses San Francisco law allowing non-citizens to vote

July 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Francisco law allowing non-citizen parents to vote in local elections was struck down Friday by a judge who said it violates both the state constitution and state statutes.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer ruled a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to non-citizen parents “cannot stand.” The ordinance allowed green card holders, work visa holders and undocumented immigrants to vote in school district elections.

Ulmer also issued a permanent injunction that bars the city from allowing non-citizens to vote in the future.

A month ago, a judge struck down a New York City law that allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections because it violated the state constitution.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Florian75

I wonder how many of these obvious non-citizen ineligible ”voters” have registered to vote since the S.F. ordinance passed six years ago and will they now be removed from the voter rolls?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/30/2022 4:28 pm
JThomas

Finally, judges with common sense. Why aren’t the people who passed the laws allowing illegal aliens to vote in prison?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/30/2022 4:16 pm
shelworth

Is it possible that our Country is heading back to being “Law and Order”?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/30/2022 3:56 pm
﻿