Judge tosses San Francisco law allowing non-citizens to vote

July 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Francisco law allowing non-citizen parents to vote in local elections was struck down Friday by a judge who said it violates both the state constitution and state statutes.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer ruled a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to non-citizen parents “cannot stand.” The ordinance allowed green card holders, work visa holders and undocumented immigrants to vote in school district elections.

Ulmer also issued a permanent injunction that bars the city from allowing non-citizens to vote in the future.

A month ago, a judge struck down a New York City law that allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections because it violated the state constitution.

