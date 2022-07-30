Judge tosses San Francisco law allowing non-citizens to vote
July 30, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A San Francisco law allowing non-citizen parents to vote in local elections was struck down Friday by a judge who said it violates both the state constitution and state statutes.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer ruled a 2016 ordinance that gave voting rights to non-citizen parents “cannot stand.” The ordinance allowed green card holders, work visa holders and undocumented immigrants to vote in school district elections.
Ulmer also issued a permanent injunction that bars the city from allowing non-citizens to vote in the future.
A month ago, a judge struck down a New York City law that allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections because it violated the state constitution.
