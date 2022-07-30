One person killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

July 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person died following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white sedan on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

At about 8:14 a.m., the truck and the sedan collided on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The crash spread debris on the roadway.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

