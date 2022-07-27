Manhunt underway in Santa Margarita

July 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for an alleged burglar in Santa Margarita on Tuesday evening, according to a Cal Fire officer. Officers and deputies were stationed at all entrances and exits to the small community.

A man who was allegedly involved in a North County burglary led officers on a chase into Santa Margarita. The suspect then crashed near a home on H Street, knocking out power to 127 PG&E customers.

San Luis Obispo County deputies, CHP officers and Cal Fire officers searched the small bedroom community.

According to scanner traffic, deputies arrested a suspect before 10 p.m.

CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.

