Manhunt underway in Santa Margarita
July 26, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for an alleged burglar in Santa Margarita on Tuesday evening, according to a Cal Fire officer. Officers and deputies were stationed at all entrances and exits to the small community.
A man who was allegedly involved in a North County burglary led officers on a chase into Santa Margarita. The suspect then crashed near a home on H Street, knocking out power to 127 PG&E customers.
San Luis Obispo County deputies, CHP officers and Cal Fire officers searched the small bedroom community.
According to scanner traffic, deputies arrested a suspect before 10 p.m.
CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines