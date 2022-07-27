Front Page  »  

Manhunt underway in Santa Margarita

July 26, 2022

Sheriff deputy parked at the intersection of Highway 58 and El Camino Real

By KAREN VELIE

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for an alleged burglar in Santa Margarita on Tuesday evening, according to a Cal Fire officer. Officers and deputies were stationed at all entrances and exits to the small community.

A man who was allegedly involved in a North County burglary led officers on a chase into Santa Margarita. The suspect then crashed near a home on H Street, knocking out power to 127 PG&E customers.

San Luis Obispo County deputies, CHP officers and Cal Fire officers searched the small bedroom community.

According to scanner traffic, deputies arrested a suspect before 10 p.m.

CalCoastNews will provide further information as it becomes available.


