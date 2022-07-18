Officers identify man killed in crash in Nipomo

July 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol identified the man killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Abraham Espindola of Santa Maria, according to the CHP.

Espindola was riding a red 2010 Polaris quad southbound on Hutton Road, south of Cuyama Lane, when he veered off the road and struck a parked metal dump truck trailer. The crash propelled him off the quad and into the trailer.

The Santa Maria man, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a major head injury.

First responders transported Espindola to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died of his injuries.

The all-terrain vehicle crashed into a dumpster at 2290 Hutton Road. Officers arrived to find one person had died in the crash.

