Officers identify man killed in crash in Nipomo
July 18, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol identified the man killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Abraham Espindola of Santa Maria, according to the CHP.
Espindola was riding a red 2010 Polaris quad southbound on Hutton Road, south of Cuyama Lane, when he veered off the road and struck a parked metal dump truck trailer. The crash propelled him off the quad and into the trailer.
The Santa Maria man, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a major head injury.
First responders transported Espindola to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died of his injuries.
The all-terrain vehicle crashed into a dumpster at 2290 Hutton Road. Officers arrived to find one person had died in the crash.
