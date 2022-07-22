Paso Robles police seek suspect in armed robbery

July 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are looking for the man who robbed the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, of medium build and approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a grey sweater, black pants, a black mask, and carrying a blue backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

