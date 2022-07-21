SLO County COVID cases fall slightly following a July 4 surge

July 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average number of new COVID infections in San Luis Obispo County fell slightly last week, according to the SLO County Health Department. Following the July 4 holiday, the county reported a temporary surge in new cases.

With the start of the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, health officials are asking the public to follow precautions to hinder the spread of the virus and protect from the heat. Officials suggest wearing a mask, washing hands, drinking plenty of liquids and dressing for the heat.

During the past week, new reported COVID cases decreased from a daily average of 98 on July 13 to 93 on July 20.

During the same time, the number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has fallen 50%, with six people currently hospitalized, one in intensive care. The county reported no new deaths last week.

During the past seven days, the county reported 422 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 71 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 56, Atascadero with 55, Arroyo Grande with 52 and Nipomo with 47.

In SLO County, 60,304 people have tested positive for the virus and 521 have died.

There have been 10,463,268 positive cases, and 93,150 deaths in California.

More than 90,719,669 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,050,702 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 571,758,740 cases with 6,396,282 dead.

