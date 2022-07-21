North County probation sweep nets drugs, gun, six arrests
July 21, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A North County probation and parole sweep conducted on Monday resulted in a total of six arrests for a variety of offenses, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Paso Robles police conducted the sweep along with San Luis Obispo County probation officers, the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, Atascadero police officers and state parole agents. Officers arrested three individuals for probation violations and one for a parole violation.
Officers also arrested one person for having outstanding warrants. Additionally, another suspect was arrested following a vehicle stop for multiple drug and weapon related charges.
