Thief assaults and robs man at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles
July 11, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A thief allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, police said.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a caller reported a man had been assaulted and robbed sometime overnight at the city park located on the corner of 12th and Spring streets. First responders then transported the man, who was suffering from head and facial injuries, to a local hospital.
The victim reported he was attacked by a white male. Officers have no suspects at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the assault and robbery to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines