Thief assaults and robs man at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles

July 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A thief allegedly assaulted and robbed a man at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, police said.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a caller reported a man had been assaulted and robbed sometime overnight at the city park located on the corner of 12th and Spring streets. First responders then transported the man, who was suffering from head and facial injuries, to a local hospital.

The victim reported he was attacked by a white male. Officers have no suspects at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the assault and robbery to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

