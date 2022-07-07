Vandenberg rocket explodes shortly after launch

July 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Seconds after it was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, a missile rocket exploded on Wednesday evening.

The Minotaur II+ rocket exploded 11 seconds after takeoff, at 11:01 p.m., according to a press release. Debris from the rocket rained down on the launch pad, causing a small fire.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The scheduled test launch was in support of the development of the Air Force’s new Mk21A re-entry vehicle that will be used on the future LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, according to officials.

An investigative review board has been tasked with determining the cause of the explosion.

