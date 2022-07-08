Gunman fires shots at vehicle in Paso Robles

July 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman allegedly fired shots at a vehicle in Paso Robles Thursday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a witness reported gunshots near the 800 block of 34th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found empty handgun casings, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Investigators determined the gunman fired several shots at a victim’s vehicle. No person was struck by the bullets, and no one suffered injuries.

Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other. Investigators, though, have yet to identify a suspect or suspects.

The police department has increased patrol checks in the area of the shooting, and citizens are encouraged to contact law enforcement if they see anything suspicious there. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

Loading...