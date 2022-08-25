Prius crashes into tractor on Highway 1 near Santa Maria

August 25, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Toyota Prius collided with a tractor on Highway 1 west of Santa Maria early Thursday morning, injuring two people and severely damaging the vehicles.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the Prius crashed into the tractor north of Black Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. There were foggy conditions at time of the crash.

Firefighters extricated two individuals from the Prius and transported them to a local hospital with minor to severe injuries.

The tractor operator was not injured.

Authorities have closed Highway 1 in the area while emergency personnel remain at the scene. The CHP is investigating the crash.

Loading...