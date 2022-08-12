San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves

August 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,

One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the alleged thieves to call (805) 781-7312. Tips can remain confidential.

