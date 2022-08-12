San Luis Obispo police seeking public’s help identifying thieves
August 12, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police released photos on Thursday of a man and a woman who allegedly stole a bicycle, in hopes the public will help identify the thieves,
One photo shows a woman with a helmet walking the bike through the REI store in the SLO Promenade on Madonna Road. The other photo shows a man with crumbled up bills in his hand.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the alleged thieves to call (805) 781-7312. Tips can remain confidential.
