Three people injured, dog killed in RV fire in Atascadero
August 14, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Three people were injured and a dog was killed in a fire in a recreational vehicle in Atascadero on Saturday.
Shortly before noon, a caller reported an RV on fire on 3370 San Fernando Road. Firefighters arrived to find the 30 foot RV full engulfed in flames that has spread to nearby vegetation.
Within 15 minutes, 20 firefighters contained the blaze.
Three occupants of the RV suffered minor burn injuries and a dog died in the fire.
The fire damaged an estimated $40,000 in property. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines