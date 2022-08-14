Three people injured, dog killed in RV fire in Atascadero

August 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Three people were injured and a dog was killed in a fire in a recreational vehicle in Atascadero on Saturday.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported an RV on fire on 3370 San Fernando Road. Firefighters arrived to find the 30 foot RV full engulfed in flames that has spread to nearby vegetation.

Within 15 minutes, 20 firefighters contained the blaze.

Three occupants of the RV suffered minor burn injuries and a dog died in the fire.

The fire damaged an estimated $40,000 in property. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

