Man’s body found in field in San Luis Obispo

September 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate.

After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.

The deceased is a 37-year-old homeless man.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death.

