Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

September 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The bear landed about 100 yards from the vehicle on the side of the road. The CHP contacted The Department of Fish and Game to check on the injured bear.

