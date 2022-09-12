SLO County gas prices going up, find the lowest prices

September 12, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

While gas prices continue to fall in most of the country, prices in California are inching back up. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increase nine cents to $5.70 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

The increase is likely due to power outages at refineries, which has impacted the amount of gasoline refined in the state.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.42.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped seven cents during the past week to $3.71.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel and Wayside Liquor – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.09 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 Costco – San Lis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.24 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.25 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.29 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.33 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.34 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.36

Loading...