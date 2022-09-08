Front Page  »  

SLO County school districts faced with bus driver shortages

September 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A significant shortage of bus drivers is forcing school districts across San Luis Obispo County to offer limited bus routes to students. [Tribune]

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District offers one bus that picks up students in San Miguel and drives them to Paso Robles High School. The bus is full, and there is a waiting list of students who could fill another bus. But, the district does not have a driver for those students.

While the driver shortage has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Templeton Unified School District has not had enough drivers for a full fleet of busses for more than a decade. The Templeton district transports a few students in a van from Vineyard Elementary School, its most rural campus, to Templeton Elementary School, where parents pick up their children.

The San Luis Coastal and Lucia Mar school districts both offer some bus routes for students. However, they are operating with few drivers and limited routes.

District transportation directors in the county say they offer competitive pay, and some can give drivers a sign-on bonus to help cover any licensing fees.

But, rigorous testing and school bus driver requirements may be too big of a hurdle for some to overcome, said Kelly Stainbrook, the transportation director for Paso Robles Joint Unified. Stainbrook said it is heartbreaking her district cannot serve its rural students and even inner-city students in general.


womanwhohasbeenthere

As a child growing up in a large city, in fifth grade I went to a “magnet” school several miles away. However, the school district did not provide transportation to it. If you wanted to go, you were on your own. My parents leased busses from a government-run bus system, drew up the routes to pick up the most kids, and charged a nominal amount to cover costs. It worked remarkably well for ten years. Perhaps this is something that could be considered here.


09/08/2022 5:22 pm
fat chance

Another problem is nobody wants to work with undisciplined kids…and there is nothing you can do about it,


09/08/2022 5:11 pm
MrYan

This is where a shared services, Transportation District, would be useful.

Pooling transportation resources amongst districts would alleviate a lot of this stress.

You add a bus driver and your neighboring district loses one, after you’ve paid to train them. There is too much competition between the districts for limited driver resources.


In addition; buses are hugely expensive and break down constantly. Most districts can’t afford a spare either.


Pool the expense. Pool the risk. Pool the labor. Then you might solve this problem.


09/08/2022 3:59 pm
unusualsuspect

Pay. More. It’s that simple.


09/08/2022 1:50 pm
