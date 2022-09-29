Students evacuated following bomb threat at Templeton High School

September 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Following a bomb threat, Templeton High School staff evacuated students onto the football field on Wednesday while law enforcement searched the school.

At about noon, students found a note that threatened a bomb would detonate at 1:15 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the school evacuated students to the football field.

Deputies and K9s arrived and searched the school. Investigators did not find a device.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

