Students evacuated following bomb threat at Templeton High School
September 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Following a bomb threat, Templeton High School staff evacuated students onto the football field on Wednesday while law enforcement searched the school.
At about noon, students found a note that threatened a bomb would detonate at 1:15 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the school evacuated students to the football field.
Deputies and K9s arrived and searched the school. Investigators did not find a device.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines