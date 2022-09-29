Child killed in crash on Highway 1 in Buellton

September 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One child was killed and two other people were injured in a single car crash on Highway 1 in the Buellton area on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., 18-year-old Eunice De La Cruz was driving an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old southbound on Highway 1 when she made an unsafe turn and drove off the highway. The 2002 Envoy De La Cruz was driving rolled multiple times ejecting the two girls from the car.

First responders pronounced the 10-year-old dead at the scene. De La Cruz and her 8-year-old passenger both suffered major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

