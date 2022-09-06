Third power outage during heat wave in San Luis Obispo

September 6, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

For the third day in a row, the same group of San Luis Obispo PG&E customers lost power amid the ongoing heat wave.

At 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. On Sunday and Monday, the same group of residents lost power.

Power has been restored to all but 230 customers as of 4:50 p.m. The utility estimates power will be restored to the remaining users by 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation, according to PG&E.

Loading...