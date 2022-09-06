Third power outage during heat wave in San Luis Obispo
September 6, 2022
BY KAREN VELIE
For the third day in a row, the same group of San Luis Obispo PG&E customers lost power amid the ongoing heat wave.
At 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. On Sunday and Monday, the same group of residents lost power.
Power has been restored to all but 230 customers as of 4:50 p.m. The utility estimates power will be restored to the remaining users by 6 p.m.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation, according to PG&E.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines