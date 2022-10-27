Eleven percent of SLO County ballots returned, who is voting early?

October 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County voters appear to be taking their time in returning their mid-term election ballots, with slightly more than 11% returned as of Thursday, according to numbers from a state source as the SLO County Clerk Recorder has failed to respond to public records requests.

Of the 177,173 ballots sent to registered voters, 20,002 have been returned — 8,931 from registered Democrats and 7,084 from Republican voters. Of the ballots returned, 12,860 or more than 64% were from voters age 64 or older.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors currently consists of a three-person Republican majority: supervisors Lynn Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. However, following Democrat Jimmy Paulding’s primary election win against Compton, the victor of the District 2 race will determine the 2023 board majority.

Incumbent Supervisor Bruce Gibson, a Democrat, is battling Dr. Bruce Jones, a Republican, in the District 2 race. With three Republicans candidates splitting 52.4% and Gibson garnering 47.6% of primary election votes, no one won the 50% or more votes required to win in the June primary.

Of the 35,965 ballots mailed to District 2 voters, 3,878 have been returned: 1,643 from registered Democrats and 1,373 from registered Republicans.

For your vote to count, your ballot must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 8. Voters can also cast a ballot at their local polling station on election day.

