Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

October 18, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.

Photos posted on Twitter by the San Luis Obispo Fire Department show damaged mattresses that were inside storage containers. It appears the blaze also damaged furniture that was being stored outside the hotel.

Firefighters performed extensive overhaul of the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

