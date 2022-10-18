SLO police nab felon with drugs and a gun

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested a felon over the weekend on a variety of charges, including drug and firearm offenses, after an officer noticed an improper license plate on the suspect’s motorcycle.

Early Sunday morning, Officer Peck determined a Suzuki motorcycle parked at a gas station on Santa Rosa Street had a license plate registered to a Harley Davidson. Peck then contacted Khalif Greene, the owner of the motorcycle, according to police.

Greene told the officer he was using a plate that belonged to a friend because he had not yet received the registration tab for the motorcycle, and he did not want to get pulled over while learning to ride.

Police arrested Greene for the false plate and searched the backpack he was wearing. Officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, a handgun, ammunition and a collapsible baton.

Officers booked Greene in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of display of a false license plate, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a collapsible baton and possession of paraphernalia. Greene currently remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

