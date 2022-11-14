Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo

November 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday.

At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.

Neighbors rapidly reported the blaze, enabling firefighters to arrive in time to prevent major damage.

