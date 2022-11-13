SLO County gas costs decline slightly, find the lowest prices

November 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell five cents during the past week to $5.78, in line with minor declines in gas prices throughout most of the nation, according to figures from AAA.

Prices dropped slightly even though domestic gas supplies dropped while demand increased during the past week, according to AAA. However, “fluctuating oil prices have limited price increases.”

The average price of gas in California fell two cents during the past week to $5.44 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas increased three cents to $3.77 a gallon during the past week.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.77.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.09 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.09 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.19 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.25 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.26 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.27 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.29 VP Racing Fluids – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.37 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37

