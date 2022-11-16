Officers asking the public’s help finding Highway 1 shooter

November 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and seriously wounded another driver on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base over the weekend.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a shooting on Highway 1 just south of San Antonio Road West, according to the CHP. The driver of a silver 2022 Dodge Charger suffered major injuries as a result of the shooting.

A suspect or suspects in the shooting were reportedly traveling in a white crew cab mid-size pickup truck. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP Detective Ernstrom at (805) 593-3333.

