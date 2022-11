Jones closing in on Supervisor Gibson, latest SLO County election results

November 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Dr. Bruce Jones is closing in on San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson in the District 2 supervisor race, with the two now now separated by 781 votes, according to election results released Wednesday.

At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors. Gibson, a Democrat, is battling Jones, a Republican, for the board majority.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 20,000 ballots on Wednesday, which changed a winner in the Templeton Unified School District race, Matt Allison overtook Jennifer Grinager, and is now ahead by 115 votes.

With many ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call multiple San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has tallied 91,696 ballots, while 27,940 remain uncounted.

Local election results as of Friday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 52.08%

Bruce Jones – 47.92%

Arroyo Grande Mayor

Caren Ray Russom – 64.86%

Gaea Powell – 25.34%

Dale Hanson – 9.79%

Arroyo Grande City Council District 4

James Guthrie – 64.81%

Ben Franco – 35.19%

Atascadero City Council, two seats

Heather Newsom – 43.44%

Susan Funk – 43.15

Bret Heinemann – 13.41%

Grover Beach Mayor

Karen Bright – 54.19%

Stacy Korsgaden – 45.81%

Grover Beach City Council

Daniel Rushing – 58.32%

Ron Arnoldsen – 41.68%

Morro Bay Mayor

Carla Wixom – 58.38%

John Heading – 41.62%

Morro Bay City Council, two seats

Robin “Zara” Landrum – 25.02%

Cyndee Edwards – 21.98%

Sarah Smith Robinson – 20.76%

Casey Cordes – 18.38%

David Duringer – 13.86%

Paso Robles Mayor

Steve Martin – 57.45%

Michael Rivera – 42.55%

Pismo Beach City Council, two seats

Mary Ann Reiss – 27.81%

Stacy Inman – 24.43%

Kevin Kreowski – 20.86

Erik Howell – 18.74%

Debora Lossing – 8.15

San Luis Obispo Mayor

Erica Stewart – 71.66%

Richard Orcutt – 14.12%

Jeffrey Specht – 12.59%

Donald Hedrick – 1.63%

San Luis Obispo City Council, two seats

Michelle Shoresman – 35.80%

Emily Francis – 32.25%

Joe Benson – 18.96%

James Papp – 12.99%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District bond measure, needs 55%

Yes – 62.96%

No – 37.04%

Arroyo Grande sales tax increase, 50% plus one

No – 52.56%

Yes – 47.44%

Paso Robles hotel tax increase, 50% plus one

Yes – 61.20%

No – 38.80%

Morro Bay property tax increase, 50% plus one

No – 64.03%

Yes – 35.97%

Cambria Health Care District Bond, 2/3 vote required



Yes – 61.57%

No – 38.43%

San Luis Obispo County Community College District, Area 4

Peter Sysak – 51.03%

Adrienne Garcia-Specht – 48.97%

Atascadero Unified School District, vote for four

Tracy Ellis-Weit – 15.30%

Vy Pierce – 14.64%

Rebekah Koznek – 12.39%

Denise McGrew Kane – 12.01%

Tami Gunther – 10.91%

Dan Hathaway – 10.73%

George Shoemaker – 9.61%

Scott Staton – 9.23%

Chris Collins – 5.17%

Coast Unified School District, Area 2

Lee McFarland – 51.95%

Susan Dever – 49.05%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 3

Andrea Naemi-Vergne – 38.67%

Daevin Thomas – 32.36%

Ashley Smeester – 28.96%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 5

Colleen Martin – 59.85%

Gary Joralemon – 40.15%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 6

Roxana Maldonado – 43.74%

Eilene Pham – 40.64%

Scott Bloom – 15.62%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 7

Donna Kandel – 66.16%

Luke Davis – 33.84%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, partial term

Adelita Hiteshew – 38.16%

Laurene McCoy – 36.49%

Jim Irving – 25.35%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 1

Jim Cogan – 48.44%

Chris Arend – 27.73%

Peter Byrne – 23.83%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 4

Sondra Williams – 43.30%

Frank Triggs – 34.96%

Catherine Reimer – 20.74%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 1

Marilyn Rodger – 59.55%

Loren Leidinger – 40.45%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 2

Rob Banfield – 56.09%

Jim Quesenberry – 43.91%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 4

Mark Buchman – 68.53%

Tony Evans – 31.47%

Templeton Unified School District, vote for two

Janel Armet – 27.30%

Matt Allison – 25.54%

Jennifer Grinager – 25.21%

Jason Tesarz – 9.70%

Jay Raftery – 8.20%

Fiona Bond – 4.05%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 1

Kerry Friend – 43.60%

Steve Geil – 35.20%

Chloe Phillips – 21.20%

County staff plans to continue counting votes on Nov. 23. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Wednesday evening.

Loading...