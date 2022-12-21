San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday

December 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday.

Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants to keep the city safe while people are traveling for the Christmas holiday.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

