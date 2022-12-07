Front Page  »  

State to shut down a portion of the California Men’s Colony

December 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) announced plans on Tuesday to close the California Men’s Colony West Facility, with the exception of Facility M.

The closure is the result of attrition and the progressive decline in the inmate population. While an exact date when the state will begin transferring inmates and closing housing units has not been identified, portions of the West Facility are scheduled to be closed by Dec. 2023.

It is anticipated the closure will impact the employment of 300 to 500 people. The CDCR will offer some employees an option to transfer both within and outside of impacted counties.

As outlined in its 2022-23 budget with an eye toward fiscal responsibility, CDCR is closing Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, ceasing operation of another leased facility as operating as California City Correctional Facility, and deactivating some facilities at six prisons.


IDBOUND

The state spent billions of tax payer dollars building Chuckwalla , Susanville etc etc in recent decades …I can understand shutting down prisons like Tracy or Old Folsom that were built in early 1900s .In Ione, Ca is Mule Creek Prison it is a modern built prison ,2 miles away is a Juvenille facility that was built in early 1900s, it was shutdown a long time ago and has sat vacant for many many decades . Chuckwalla is a modern prison that could be converted into use as a state mental hospital with minimum expense of tax payer dollars .I wonder if its possible to use CMC West as a homeless shelter ?? I hope at minimum that Chuckawalla will be leased or sold to a private prison or private mental hospital corporation .California still sends a large portion of inmates to other states where corporations own private prisons , California taxpayers pay those out of state private prison housing costs , which on the flip side gives the appearance to the judicial system that California is complying with judicial mandates to lower California prison inmate populations due to overcrowding and understaffing …CDCR is having a major problem finding employable people , same as all law enforcement , in present tense law enforcement has a very high percentage of short staffing statewide


12/06/2022 6:03 pm
Rambunctious

With crime at an all time high in CA how is this possible?…. how is it possible for them to close part of a prison?…


12/06/2022 5:37 pm
Freethebud

Google crimes rates over time in California. Crime has been on a steady decline since 1980.


12/06/2022 8:34 pm
