State to shut down a portion of the California Men’s Colony

December 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) announced plans on Tuesday to close the California Men’s Colony West Facility, with the exception of Facility M.

The closure is the result of attrition and the progressive decline in the inmate population. While an exact date when the state will begin transferring inmates and closing housing units has not been identified, portions of the West Facility are scheduled to be closed by Dec. 2023.

It is anticipated the closure will impact the employment of 300 to 500 people. The CDCR will offer some employees an option to transfer both within and outside of impacted counties.

As outlined in its 2022-23 budget with an eye toward fiscal responsibility, CDCR is closing Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, ceasing operation of another leased facility as operating as California City Correctional Facility, and deactivating some facilities at six prisons.

