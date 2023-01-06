Dining, drink and other specials in SLO County in January

January 5, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January, restaurant month, at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person.

1rst course, choice of one

Clam chowder of soup of the season

Tataki

Thai chicken lettuce wraps

Molcajete nachos

Jalapeno, bacon mac & cheese

Bruschetta

Wings

House Caesar

Classic wedge

2nd course, choice of one

Filet Mignon

Swordfish

Cedar plank salmon

Roasted chicken breast

Chicken avocado chop

Steak tacos

Fish tacos

Cliffs Wagyu burger

3rd course, choice of one

Strawberry cheesecake

Trio of ice cream

Smores mousse bundt cake

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During January, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $49 per person.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Clam chowder

Beet salad

Carne asada tacos

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Grilled flat iron steak

Shrimp Carbonara pasta

Pesto risotto

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Chocolate lava cake

Chevre cheesecake

Chocolate avocado mousse

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. Enjoy their January restaurant month three-course menu for $49 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Chicken tortilla soup

Bruschetta

Tempura calamari

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Roasted duck breast

Chefs fish special

Filet Mignon

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Key Lime Pie

Berry Shortcake

Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita

Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo

Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in January. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available. Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.

Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week. Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Start the year off right with boneless, skinless chicken breasts at $1.99 a pound; seedless, mini watermelons at $2.99 each; or red or green grapes at $1.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

