Endangered salmon population in California plummets

January 5, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]

2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook salmon. Researchers suspect that may be the result of salmon feasting too heavily on anchovies, which in turn, is causing a vitamin deficiency.

Anchovies are now swarming the California coast in record numbers. Anchovies carry an enzyme called thiaminase, which breaks down the essential vitamin thiamine, also known as vitamin B1.

In humans, critical deficiency of thiamine, or vitamin B1, can lead to heart failure and nerve damage. Female salmon that are returning to rivers and streams to spawn can pass on thiamine deficiency to their many hatchlings, which suffer problems swimming and experience high rates of death.

Scientists are trying to determine why the anchovy population has exploded off the California coast and why winter-run Chinook seemingly ignore all other prey.

“The very unusual thing about their diet is that it’s been so focused on anchovies and so lacking in other things that historically they have been found eating,” said Nate Mantua, a fisheries researcher with the National Marine Fisheries Service in Santa Cruz. “It is something we don’t have great information on.”


Francesca Bolognini

We need to restore the BEAVER population to our watershed areas A.S.A.P. They do tremendous work to alleviate drought, help prevent floods, create excellent firebreaks and refuges, restore and recharge watersheds by slowing, spreading and sinking water flow, and they build the most awesomely biodiverse riparian areas with their activities. And best of all, they work for free!


There are many modern methods to remediate any nuisance behaviors and monitoring them to keep them manageable is far, far cheaper than desalination or just about any other method of increasing our water supply. Check out the SLO BEAVER BRIGADE. There is even a wealth of state funding available for this project and the preexisting law against moving beavers has been changed to allow relocation. No other action would help restore our salmon and steelhead populations better or faster than actually working with Nature and restoring these keystone creatures to their former natural habitat.


01/05/2023 3:01 pm
