Gas prices increasing, find the lowest prices in SLO County

January 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County remained unchanged at $4.87 during the past week, with an increase in gas demand during the holiday season resulting in higher state and national gas prices, according to figures from AAA.

The average price of gas in California increased 0ne cent during the past week to $4.28 a gallon. The national average gas price increased six cents to $3.10 a gallon during the past week as gas consumption increased while national gasoline reserves fell.

SLO County currently has the third highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.64.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside Liquor – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.39 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.42 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.43 Sinclair – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47

