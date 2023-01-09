LA County declines prosecuting Paul Flores for rape

January 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently decided not to prosecute Paul Flores for several alleged rapes that were discovered during the investigation into the murder of Kristin Smart.

Flores, now 46, murdered Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. A jury convicted Flores of Smart’s murder in Nov. 2022.

During a 2020 raid of Flores’ San Pedro home, deputies found two bottles of date rape drugs, bondage tools and multiple rape and child porn videos. In a file of videos labeled “practice,” Flores stored homemade rape videos of himself having sex and sodomizing women.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators tracked down two women from the tapes who said Flores drugged and then raped them, according to LA Police Department Capt. Jonathan Tippet

During Flores preliminary hearing, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office sought to add two charges of rape of an intoxicated person. The charges involved the two Los Angeles County alleged rape victims.

In 2012, SLO County Judge Craig van Rooyen refused to allow prosecutors to add the two Los Angeles rape charges.

Judge van Rooyen said there was no evidence of a rape in the Kristin Smart case. Without that, prosecutors could not add the rape cases. They could not use a stronger case to support a weaker case, van Rooyen said.

After the case was moved to Monterey County, Judge Jennifer O’Keefe ruled three alleged rape victims would be allowed to testify at trial because of similarities to the Smart case. Prosecutors did not disclose if the women were related to previous rape allegations or those investigators discovered following the 2020 raid of Flores’ home.

Prior to the disappearance of Smart, the Arroyo Grande Police Department had the opportunity to arrest Flores for rape, according to allegations in a Daily Beast investigative piece on Flores’ life.

The alleged rape victim in the Daily Beast article, a 39-year-old woman whom the Daily Beast referred to as Jane, says she was roofied, raped and dumped outside her home by Flores, with the help of his friends. The incident allegedly occurred in 1994, when she was a 15-year-old high school student living in Arroyo Grande.

The Daily Beast also interviewed two other women who claim Flores sexually assaulted them, though he did not rape them.

One of the alleged victims, who is referred to as Sarah, said Flores would follow her around and crash parties wherever she was. During a 1995 Halloween party, Flores allegedly grabbed Sarah’s crotch on the dance floor, she said.

In a subsequent incident, Sarah went to the bathroom at a friend’s birthday party and tried to lock the door. But, Flores allegedly crashed the door open and threatened to rape her.

In 2013, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reviewed a rape allegation against Paul Flores stemming from an incident in Redondo Beach. The district attorney decided not to file charges noting a lack of evidence.

Many of Flores’ victims have either claimed they blacked out and do not remember what happened or that they do not want to testify.

In December, the court delayed Flores sentencing until March. His attorney Robert Sanger said he needed the sentencing delay to have time to file a motion for a mistrial.

Flores is currently housed in the San Luis Obispo County jail.

Loading...