Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
January 18, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain.
Roads reopened
22nd Street in Oceano
Avila Beach Drive in Avila Beach
Ontario Road in Avila Beach
Burton Drive in Cambria
Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande
Cypress Mountain Drive in Paso Robles
Thompson Avenue in Nipomo
Current road closures
- Adelaida Road from Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive
- Airport Road at crossing
- Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the end of the road
- Buena Vista Drive
- Bull Canyon Highway 166 to Santa Barbara County Line
- Chimney Rock Road from Angus Ranch Way to Running Deer Road
- Cholame Valley Road from Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Road
- Corbett Canyon Road from Corbett Highlands to Tiffany Ranch Road
- Creston Road fromNeal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road
- Cripple Creek Road to El Pomar to State Route 41
- Division Street to South Las Flores to Riverside
- El Campo Road from Los Berros Road to Highway 101
- Huasna Townsite Rd from bridge 1 to the end of the road
- Las Pilitas from 1/10 of a mile off Pozo Roa
- Los Palos Road at Santa Barbara Road
- N River Road from Estrella Road to Wellsona Road
- O’Donovan Road from 7261 O’Donovan Road
- Old Creek Road from Highway 1 to Highway 46
- Orcutt Road from Biddle Ranch Road to SLO City limits
- Peachy Canyon Road from 2.5 miles from Paso Robles City limits
- Pecho Valley Road from Rodman to Montana
- Penman Springs Road at the crossing
- River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road
- S El Pomar from Homestead Road to Rancho Road
- Salinas Avenue from Eddy Street to Hawley
- San Marcos from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive
- San Simeon Creek Road
- Santa Rita Road beginning of dirt portion to 9308 Santa Rita Road
- Santa Rosa Creek from Main Street in Cambria to Highway 46
- Shell Creek Road 2.5 mils from Highway 58 to Truesdale Road
- Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road
- Truesdale Road ffrom Shell Creek Road to 2 miles at crossing
- Turri Road rom Los Osos Valley Road to South Bay Boulevard
- Upper Lopez Canyon from north of Waters End to north end of road
- Vaquero Road from El Pomar to 500 feet north of El Pomar
- State Route 229
- Highway 1 closed from Elephant Seal Vista to South of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn
- Highway 1 fromDivision Road to Oso Flaco Lake Road
- State Route 166 east offramp
