Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads

January 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain.

Roads reopened

22nd Street in Oceano

Avila Beach Drive in Avila Beach

Ontario Road in Avila Beach

Burton Drive in Cambria

Cecchetti Road in Arroyo Grande

Cypress Mountain Drive in Paso Robles

Thompson Avenue in Nipomo

Current road closures

Adelaida Road from Vineyard Drive to Nacimiento Lake Drive

Airport Road at crossing

Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the end of the road

Buena Vista Drive

Bull Canyon Highway 166 to Santa Barbara County Line

Chimney Rock Road from Angus Ranch Way to Running Deer Road

Cholame Valley Road from Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Road

Corbett Canyon Road from Corbett Highlands to Tiffany Ranch Road

Creston Road fromNeal Spring Road to Cripple Creek Road

Cripple Creek Road to El Pomar to State Route 41

Division Street to South Las Flores to Riverside

El Campo Road from Los Berros Road to Highway 101

Huasna Townsite Rd from bridge 1 to the end of the road

Las Pilitas from 1/10 of a mile off Pozo Roa

Los Palos Road at Santa Barbara Road

N River Road from Estrella Road to Wellsona Road

O’Donovan Road from 7261 O’Donovan Road

Old Creek Road from Highway 1 to Highway 46

Orcutt Road from Biddle Ranch Road to SLO City limits

Peachy Canyon Road from 2.5 miles from Paso Robles City limits

Pecho Valley Road from Rodman to Montana

Penman Springs Road at the crossing

River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

S El Pomar from Homestead Road to Rancho Road

Salinas Avenue from Eddy Street to Hawley

San Marcos from Wellsona Road to Nacimiento Lake Drive

San Simeon Creek Road

Santa Rita Road beginning of dirt portion to 9308 Santa Rita Road

Santa Rosa Creek from Main Street in Cambria to Highway 46

Shell Creek Road 2.5 mils from Highway 58 to Truesdale Road

Stage Coach Road from TV Tower Road to end of road

Truesdale Road ffrom Shell Creek Road to 2 miles at crossing

Turri Road rom Los Osos Valley Road to South Bay Boulevard

Upper Lopez Canyon from north of Waters End to north end of road

Vaquero Road from El Pomar to 500 feet north of El Pomar

State Route 229

Highway 1 closed from Elephant Seal Vista to South of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

Highway 1 fromDivision Road to Oso Flaco Lake Road

State Route 166 east offramp

